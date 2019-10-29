D. Reynolds Flea Market teams up with Dave Shelton for an all inclusive Halloween hayride

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local business owner teamed up with award winning film and television writer, Dave Shelton to host a Halloween Hayride.

The D. Reynolds Halloween Hayride was created to include people of all ages and provided a fun environment for those with special needs who enjoy Halloween activities.

Shelton recently moved to West Virginia to start on his new live action, children’s horror show, where he includes special needs characters to help break the stigma of what it means to have a disability.

“As the writer of the Special Olympics theme song, I love working with special needs people and I thought, ‘why don’t we incorporate them into the show’ not just to focus on them but to talk about how they could be part of something as normal people,” said Dave Shelton, television and film writer.

Shelton is currently working to fund his new show and is actively trying to bring more television projects to West Virginia.