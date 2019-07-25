Dairy Queen holds annual Miracle Treat Day to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Blizzards across America are raising money to help children.

Dairy Queen is holding its annual Miracle Treat Day nationwide. For each Blizzard sold, $1 goes to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. WVU Medicine Children’s is part of that network.

Employees said the event teaches the younger generation about giving back.

“We think it’s really important for us to get involved because we have such a large community here in Bridgeport that we can reach out to and if we get everybody in the community involved the we would all be helping out these children that need our help,” said Dairy Queen employee Kelsey Watkins.

For the rest of the summer, customers can donate a dollar to get a wristband or their name up on the wall, along with a couple of coupons.