BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Dan Cava Buick GMC dealership has recently moved from its Clarksburg location to Bridgeport for a better location, atmosphere and exposure.

This dealership opened its doors for service and sales on June 27 at its used Car World, which is located at 1221 Johnson Ave. in Bridgeport, WV 26330.

Scott Morris, general manager of the dealership, mentioned that when Dan Cava bought the Buick GMC in Clarksburg, he had always thought about building a new facility or moving it to the Bridgeport location. Moving locations will make an impact on the company by getting more exposure from both the Bridgeport and Clarksburg communities. This allows them great access to customers in which they can provide their friendly servicing.

The company’s main priority is making sure customers are happy with the sales and service it is providing. Customers can expect top-quality service with the new facilities and equipment. Morris added how it made him feel to be bringing the dealership to Bridgeport.

“It’s exciting in the aspect of the new facility and where we are at,” Morris said. “It is nice to be in a line on this road next to three other dealerships, including us. For the most part, everything is pretty much new.”

While June 27 was its opening day for sales and services, it can be found Monday through Saturday. For services, Dan Cava Buick GMC is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For sales, it is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is also closed on Sundays.

