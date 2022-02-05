Dangerous weather postpones Mark Wills concert at Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

Mark Wills Concert rescheduled due to dangerous travel conditions.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center had to reschedule the Mark Wills Concert that was originally scheduled for Feb. 5, due to dangerous weather-related travel conditions for the artist and its band members.

Center officials said the concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, Mar. 19 at 8 p.m. They also stated that any tickets purchased for the Feb. 4 show will be honored for the same seats on Mar. 19.

Those officials also said that the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is constantly working to present a variety of Cultural and Arts experiences within a unique modernized historical setting in downtown Clarksburg. Tickets go on sale for Ricky Skaggs’ concert on May 26.

