CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Daniel Davisson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are doing their part to help preserve a historical cemetery in Clarksburg.

The Daniel Davisson Cemetery on West Pike Street holds the remains of vital history to Clarksburg’s creation as it was named after Revolutionary War Major, Daniel Davisson.

Created in 1790, the Daniel Davisson Cemetery is the oldest within Clarksburg’s region. The Daniel Davisson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are doing their part to ensure that the cemetery’s legacy is properly preserved.

Thanks to donations from the DAR and a grant from the Harrison County Commission, the DAR alongside Custom Tree Trimming are in the process of moving about a dozen trees off the property.

The crew began working on Wednesday, Dec, 12 and plans to be finished with tree removal on Friday, Dec. 15.

12 News spoke with Daughters of the American Revolution associate, Doris Dean, on the importance of preserving the cemetery.

“It’s incumbent upon us to recognize and honor, memorialize our patriots from the American Revolutionary War. We have so many from the Harrison County and nearby counties here, so it’s important to remember and to preserve,” said Dean.

Another grant for the DAR’s cleanup project is currently pending but if approved, the DAR intends to use the funds to help clean and restore grave markers and headstones within the Daniel Davisson Cemetery.

You can learn more about the Daughters of the American Revolution and how to donate through its website.