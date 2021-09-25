Dave’s Famous T&L Hot Dogs Oldies Diner celebrates 25th anniversary with a classic car cruise-in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dave’s Famous T&L Hot Dogs Oldies Diner in the Clarksburg Rosebud Plaza hosted its 25th anniversary with a cruise-in.

Throughout the summer, the dinner hosts cruise-ins for those car enthusiasts to show off their classic and unique cars. The owners of Dave’s T&L Hot Dogs said they enjoy hosting the cruise-ins every Saturday night during the summer and having bands out to perform.

“This is the first one that we have done as far as having the live band and drawing bigger crowds because of the pandemic. We didn’t do anything in 2020, and our July car cruise actually got rained out. So, this is the first one we would call our big cruise-in,” said Mike Henderson, Owner of Dave’s Famous T&L Hot Dogs.

Also, organizers stated they expect a few hundred cars to take part in the cruise-in and that it is great for the businesses in the Rosebud Plaza shopping complex.

“It is a thrill for me, especially this year being the 25th anniversary. It’s amazing what T&L Hot Dogs and the Henderson family have done to support the collector car hobby in North Central West Virginia. If it wasn’t for Mike there wouldn’t be cruise-ins for the last 25 years,” said Doug Marquette, owner of Marquette Insurance Agency and sponsor of the T&L Hot Dogs cruise-ins.

Many of the spectators and participants said they are looking forward to the next time they can attend the cruise-in at Dave’s Famous T&L Hot Dogs at the Rosebud Plaza in Clarksburg.