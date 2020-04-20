Davis Funeral home offers first drive-through funeral service

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County funeral home has become the first in the state to offer drive-through service for family members to mourn their loved ones, while also practicing social distancing.

On Friday, Davis Funeral Home in Clarksburg held its first drive-through funeral service. Mourners for Louise Fazio Boocks were able to pay their respect to the family and have a viewing without getting out of their vehicles. Family members gathered near the casket as the cars passed through and were able to receive brief condolences.

Owner David Bolyard said his funeral home has the perfect set-up for this type of service.

“I think a lot of people just need closure and for families, everybody being at home, not around people, even just to see their face and be here and show their support when somebody loses somebody, I just think that’s very important and the family needs that,” Bolyard said.

Bolyard also said that more than 20 vehicles drove through during the first 30 minutes of the service.