Davisson Brothers preform live at the Sunset Ellis Drive-in

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Davisson Brothers Band were recently hailed as Rolling Stone Country ,“10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” the band performed Saturday at the Sunset Ellis Drive-in located just of Route 19 near Shinnston.

Fans filled the drive-in to listen to the new music that the brothers have been working on since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown live performances. Attendees were able to place chairs in front of their vehicles or sit in the truck beds to social distance at the concert.

“These are our people. This is who made us who we are today, it’s great to have that. I mean to have all this support and everyone show up like this,” said Donnie Davison, lead vocalist of the Davisson Brothers Band.

Many of the fans at the drive-in said they were excited to hear that the Davisson Brothers were going to have a live show and COVID-19 has been a challenging experience with the isolation from social settings.

“It seems like this was a great idea to allow us to come out and see live music in a socially distance way,” said, Dorrie Guest, a resident of Preston County.

The Davisson Brothers Band stated that they have a lot coming up with the release of new songs and music videos. Their new single ‘Dark as a Dungeon’ will be released to the public on June 26.

“We are just proud to be a part of West Virginia, we are proud of everything about West Virginia and all the people that come with it. This just shows you that everybody has been cooped up and everybody is ready to get out and have a little fun,” said Chris Davisson.

The band said they are happy to perform at the Sunset Ellis Drive-in providing fans a safe environment to enjoy their music.