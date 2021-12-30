Davisson Brothers’ Robinson Grand NYE concert canceled due to COVID

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Davisson Brothers Band’s New Year’s Eve performance at the Robinson Grand Performing Art Center has been canceled due to COVID-related causes.

The Davisson Brothers Band was scheduled to perform at a New Year’s Celebration at the Robinson Grand on Friday at 8:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Robinson Grand said that the theater will refund all patrons with tickets for the event.

The band released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to report that someone in our camp has tested positive for Covid. For the safety of family, fans, friends, and crew, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our New Year’s Eve show in Clarksburg. We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing all of you in 2022! The Davisson Brothers Band statement

The Robinson Grand made the following Facebook post just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Davisson Brothers Band posted this video on Facebook on Tuesday, promoting Friday’s concert.