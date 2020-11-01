Daylight saving ends with area resident against time change

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Don’t forget to turn your clocks back Saturday night as daylight-saving time comes to an end.

As you “fall back” before you go to bed Saturday night area fire departments and first responders urges you to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Also, as the weather turns colder and more people are using their heat again there is an increased the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning. Some area residents say they don’t like the time change.

“I feel like its outdated, the reason we have it, we don’t have our children working out in the fields anymore so we don’t need this time change. I feel like it throws everybody off, it throws the little ones here that have issues with having to stay on strict schedules, it throws everything off. There are a lot of states that don’t participate in it anymore. I don’t think any of us should participate in it anymore, it’s just not needed anymore,” said Tracy Anderson, a resident of Doddridge County.

Also, local fire departments suggest replacing any smoke alarms that are more than ten-year-old. daylight saving times ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.