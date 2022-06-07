CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office hosted a training on Tuesday regarding de-escalation and suicide.

The department, along with other agencies within the area, took part in the training, teaching law enforcement the signs and symptoms of suicide and how to make a situation less stressful.

De-escalation and suicide prevention training held for Harrison Co. law enforcement (WBOY Image)

The officers on Tuesday not only learned how to handle situations while responding to a call but also how to help themselves after a stressful day.

“It is really important that they have these skills because we also teach self-care. So, we want them to be able to recognize an officer, or maybe even officers’ struggling with suicide to be able to reach out and kind of break the stigma too. We really focus a lot on stigma,” said Amber Blankenship, a member of West Virginia Prevention Solutions.

Tuesday’s classes were offered by the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities and West Virginia Prevention Solutions.