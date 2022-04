BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – April 30, 2022 was the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local sites accepted prescription drugs that were outdated, no longer needed, or prescribed to someone who has since died.

According to West Virginia Prevention Solutions officials, thrown away prescriptions can be retrieved, and flushed ones can contaminate the water supply, so utilizing the drop off sites is the safest way to dispose of these drugs.