CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Republican Mickey Petitto was symbolically sworn in in front of friends and family at the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg on Monday.

Petitto defeated Democrat Ryan Deems in the General Election race to represent the 70th District in the House of Delegates with 53.88% of the vote to Deems’ 46.12%. According to her campaign website, she has lived and worked in Clarksburg for more than 40 years and has a background in real estate appraising and accounting.

The 70th District includes Clarksburg and Nutter Fort. Click here to see West Virginia’s new House of Delegates districts that were created after the 2020 census.

After the ceremony, Petitto told 12 News about the issues she wants to work on when the next legislative session begins on Jan. 11, 2023.

“I want to work on the children’s programs, which includes foster care, adoption services,” Petitto said. “We really need to address that because it’s very hard for people being in adoption. In the emergency services because they are in dire need, too. Also, for teachers… I want to try to get the teachers something to make it more of an incentive.”

The ceremony was conducted by Judge James Matish.

Petitto and the rest of the new delegates will be formally sworn in later in Charleston.