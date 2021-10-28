Delta Lifestyle Solutions finds new home in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Delta Lifestyle Solutions has found a new home in Harrison County after being denied its location outside of Nutter Fort due to location concerns.

According to a statement emailed to 12 News from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Delta Lifestyle Solutions will be moving to 2 Chenoweth Dr. in Bridgeport.

2 Chenoweth Dr. in Bridgeport

The clinic was originally slated to move to Medwood Plaza outside of Nutter Fort; however, it violated West Virginia Code by being too close to a daycare and school.

While a 12 News reporter was at the building location, a man claiming to be the owner of the building said that the paperwork hadn’t been signed for the clinic to lease the space.

There is no word on when that paperwork will be finished, or when the clinic will start operations.