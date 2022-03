CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The second building involved in a 2021 fire, next to the old Produce House was demolished on Thursday.







White building demolition next to old Produce House. (WBOY Image.)

On August 2, 2021, a fire broke out on the corner of Pike and Chestnut streets and damaged multiple buildings.

The buildings involved included the old Produce House, which was severely damaged, and two other white houses were destroyed by the fire.

The process of demolition had already removed one white house in February and the other white house was removed on Thursday.