Demolition underway in the City of Clarksburg for older buildings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The city of Clarksburg is working its way through its condemned structure list and have started the process of demolition.

This year’s demolition list contains nearly 40 structures and so far, about a dozen have come down.

In the past couple of weeks, buildings in disrepair have been torn down by the Clarksburg public works department.

As the city makes its way down the list, they will be taking bids for asbestos abatement and demolition of those buildings that require it. If a structure is placed on the condemned list, the owner can correct any issues.

Officials explained that if improvements aren't made and the city demolishes the structure, a lien is placed on the property's owner to recover costs.





“Well, we wanna try to prevent blight in the community, and we want a better, safer place to live in the city of Clarksburg,” Director of Code Enforcement Ashley Carr. “We all need to do our part to keep our city clean and safe and benefit the general public as a whole.”

To report any blight in the City of Clarksburg, contact the code enforcement department.