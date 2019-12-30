Deputies encourage drivers to stay safe on the road for New Year’s Eve

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Deputies in Lewis County are asking people to remember to stay safe while they celebrate the new year.

Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy said his department will be boosting patrols watching for people driving under the influence Tuesday night.

He said DUI’s are the number one crime nationwide on the New Year’s Eve.

He suggests people find a designated driver for the night, and warns them to be watchful, too.

“If somebody would be more prone to pay attention to their surroundings when driving on this holiday, they may be able to avoid a collision, even though it would not be their fault, they may be able to avoid harm inflicted upon themselves,” said Gissy.

DUI charges are misdemeanor offenses the first two times, but they become a felony on the third offense.