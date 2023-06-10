BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Runners and walkers alike gathered Saturday morning at Bridgeport City Park to participate in the Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Star 5K.

The 5K supports the Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation and its mission of providing scholarships for students going into law enforcement and criminal justice, obtaining equipment and training for law enforcement as well as aiding families of fallen and injured law enforcement officers in remembrance of Deputy US Marshal Derek Hotsinpiller.

This was the biggest year yet for the 5K, with 1,150 participants attending virtually and in-person.

Dr. Greg Noone, director of the Fairmont State University National Security Intelligence Program, said, “it’s a foundation that originally was set up as a scholarship but now has grown to where we can support law enforcement and law enforcement families who need some assistance when they meet tragedy. So, it’s a wonderful community event from Bridgeport all the way to Harrison County to frankly, we have people from 50 states and 11 countries running today. So, it’s just been a great turnout for a great event.”

Pam Hotsinpiller, Derek’s mother, said it was an amazing experience to see everyone come out and support law enforcement.

“Just to see all these people come out and support our law enforcement officers is, is amazing. Our officers need to know how much they are loved and appreciated, and that’s, this is a celebration of law enforcement,” Pam said.

High school seniors who are interested in furthering their education in law enforcement or criminal justice, as well as law enforcement officers who have not finished their college degree, can apply for a scholarship through the Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation.

Those who are interested in finding out more about the Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation and the foundation’s scholarships can visit its website.