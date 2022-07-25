CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new healthcare company in Clarksburg celebrated its grand opening on Monday.

DestyOnCare, located at 108 West Pike St., opened its doors to the public.

“Today is an exciting day for me, my husband, my family just to be able to open in Clarksburg,” Owner Gerda Augustin said.

It is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. DestyOnCare’s main focus will be on preventive care.

“We’re all about preventive care, so we’re excited to provide that service to the community of Clarksburg,” Augustin said. “We want to make sure to screen people, educate people.”

Currently, it is serving people by appointment only.