BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Last month, 12 News reported that a new development in Bridgeport, set to be anchored by a Menards store, was showing signs of life.

Thursday, officials with Genesis Partners released an update on the Charles Pointe Crossing project.

After more than four million cubic yards of earth were moved, in 2021, accommodating 650,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and hospitality space in multiple buildings, the entire 67-acre parcel is pad-ready with access roadways and all utilities now in place, officials said.

Jamie Corton

“During the pandemic, Genesis Partners has been fortunate to be able to move forward with the Charles Pointe Crossing Project to create premium retail, restaurant, and hospitality space to serve North Central West Virginia,” said Genesis Partners managing partner Jamie Corton. “We believe that Charles Pointe Crossing will offer our tenants the best value in the regional market,” Corton said.

A 203,000 square foot Menard’s home improvement super store will anchor the development, Corton confirmed. Menard’s bought a 17-acre site for the new store, Corton said.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created some of the most challenging times in the history of our business,” said Jeff Abbott, spokesman for Menard, Inc. “We appreciate everyone’s patience while the project has come together. That said, I want to reiterate Menard, Inc.’s commitment to the Charles Pointe Development as well as greater Bridgeport, West Virginia. While we, as a company, have been focused on our existing store operations and the safety of our customers and Team Members since the beginning of the pandemic, our long-term commitment to this region has never wavered and is not in question,” Abbott said. “We look forward to becoming a member of the local community and affording our customers the opportunity in the future to “Save Big Money” at their Bridgeport area Menard’s store for years to come,” Abbott continued.

Menard’s currently operates stores in Wheeling, Morgantown and Barboursville.

Local consultants and local contractors were used to design and build the project to this point, Corton said. A partnership with Civil & Environmental Consultants (CEC) and Wolfe’s Excavating allowed the project to be completed timely and within budget, according to Corton.

“Charles Pointe is a local development and we are proud of our relationships with local partners like CEC and Wolfe’s Excavating,” he said.

Genesis Partners is also working with CBRE, the largest commercial property developer in the United States, to attract tenants to Charles Pointe Crossing.