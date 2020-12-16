Diversified Oil & Gas gifts turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, at Kroger’s on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, Diversified Oil and Gas made a donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank.

Mountaineer Food Bank

Through West Virginia University Athletics, Diversified Oil and Gas sponsored the Touchdown for Turkeys campaign. That meant for every touchdown that the Mountaineers scored, six turkeys would be donated to a local food bank.

Approximately 200 turkeys were donated to help families.

“In this time of year, there are people that need a hand up. And being able to provide food for their table just in this time of need with the pandemic and everything else that is going on, just truly an honor for us to be able to do it,” said Rusty Hutson, CEO of Diversified Oil and Gas PLC.

For many of the employees of Diversified Oil and Gas, it’s a big deal to help those that they see struggling. Company officials added they’re a big employer of the state and hope to expand throughout the state.

Turkey donation

“Protein is one of the biggest things that we need at the food bank; it’s the hardest thing for us to get. So, anytime a donor comes along and is able to help us with that, it means the world to us,” said Chad Morrison, Executive Director of Mountaineer Food Bank.

Mountaineer Food Bank said they are experiencing high volumes of need with a surge in COVID across the state. Food bank officials also added getting donations and putting them to use in the mobile food pantry is critical at this time.