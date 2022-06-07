BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – AAA Bridgeport Insurance and Member Services held its free CarFit check on June 7 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A CarFit check is a quick 12-step program for all ages, but mostly for senior citizens to adjust their vehicle for their driving needs. AAA wants vehicles to fit seniors for their comfort and safety. AAA employees make sure mirrors are adjusted right, seatbelts are over chest and shoulders, and adjust head restraints in cases of collisions. A brochure it handed out said, “we change as we age,” and lists the ways how:

Reduced strength and physical endurance.

Visual Impairments, whether it be depth perception, high or low-contrast vision, night vision and delayed glare recovery.

Reduced range of motion or flexibility.

Limited head rotation or pain.

Medication effects.

Officials have said that the role of AAA is not to take vehicle keys away, it is to help extend citizens’ driving careers. It also helps educate senior citizens so they understand how technologies in new cars work.

The reason senior citizens are the main target is that AAA Safety Advisor, J.J. Miller said they, “aren’t in as many crashes, but are most vulnerable.”

“Well, it’s a wonderful opportunity for—for—we want to help seniors continue driving,” Miller said. “When a senior drives a car, they may not be the only person using that car. So by going through this twelve-step process, we can help them adjust the car every time someone gets in the car, and then you re-use the car. We want to make sure to reset those controls and so on.”

CarFit events are all over the country but have certain dates in certain locations. However, people can always stop by and get extra driving information at the AAA facility located near them.

All ages are invited out to adjust what they need to make the vehicle fit them. They can learn what their responsibilities on the roadway are to prevent injuries and even death.

The next West Virginia CarFit event will be held in Huntington on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.