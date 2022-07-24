CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A human trafficking seminar took place Sunday, July 24 at Parish Nurse Ministry of Immaculate Conception Church.

The purpose of the event was to educate people so they can recognize signs of human trafficking.

A panel of speakers, including representatives from Shared Hope International, Bridgeport Police Department Lieutenant Gary Weaver and U.S Attorney William Ihlenfeld II, addressed how they see human trafficking from their points of view.

Human trafficking seminar speakers (WBOY – Image)

Weaver said he believes it was strongly beneficial to have seminars like these to better inform the public on what to look out for.

“Well I think it’s important to let people know about it. Not a lot of people understand exactly what human trafficking is,” Weaver said. “We can explain to people hey these are the things you need to look for, things you need to be aware of and the things that are actually happening out there that a lot of people just don’t understand or this day and age, they just don’t see it.”

According to a brochure from Shared Hope, some of the things to be aware of for the youth:

Signs of physical abuse such as burn marks, bruises or cuts.

Unexplained absences from class.

Less appropriately dressed than before.

Sexualized behavior.

Overly tired in class.

Withdrawn, depressed, distracted or checked out.

Brags about making or having lots of money.

Displays expensive clothes, accessories or shoes.

New tattoo (a name, symbol of money).

Older boyfriend, girlfriend or new friends with a different lifestyle.

Talks about wild parties or invites other students to attend parties.

Signs of gang affiliation.

The event was free for those in the public to attend.