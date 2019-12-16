Doddridge County students bring Christmas cheer to Genesis Center in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. – Snowy and rainy weather, and a two-hour school delay wasn’t keeping dozens of Doddridge County High School students from throwing a big Christmas party for residents at the Genesis Center Monday morning. The school has sent a group of students for years now, and they said they’re glad to be able to chip in and give back.

“I just think it’s a really nice cause to come out here and help people that really deserve it and need it, and it’s just the giving season, it is Christmas time. So it’s just nice to be able to come out here and show that kind of support, and it’s awesome that our school let us come do this,” said Doddridge County junior Carter Lipscomb.

It’s not just an opportunity for the kids to get out of school, or to have some fun in the process. The students also provide stockings for individual residents, and they deliver them in person while singing carols in the process. Genesis staff said that interaction is just as important for the residents as it is for the students.

“This is an opportunity for them to bond with their community, to welcome others to come into their home. They enjoy feeding them, having snacks with them, they enjoy participating with the youth on different projects, and it’s a way for them to bring their community in,” said Recreation Director Sherry Currey.

School teachers on the trip said there’s a lot for the students to gain as well. From setting up activities for the residents, to watching the nurses work as they travel around the building, there’s plenty of lessons the teens can take with them as they more forward into life.

“Students need to learn to care for other people, especially our elderly, and we feel passionate that one of the best ways to teach kids about their future career pathway is to give them exposure to these medical fields,” said DCHS social studies teacher Laura Lee Modesitt.