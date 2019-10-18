Doddridge Elementary students visit local nursing home

SALEM, W.Va. – Residents at Genesis Salem Center received some special visitors Friday afternoon.

Doddridge Elementary students stopped by with cookies and Halloween crafts to spend some quality time with the residents to spread joy.

Genesis Salem staff said this is a great opportunity for positive engagement within the community.

“It’s heartwarming to see these kids come out and interact with the residents. The kids are naturals with the residents. They interact with them in such a positive and light and happy way. And our residents, I mean, it brings such joy for them and they’ll be talking about this for days to come,” said marketing director Amanda Scott.

Genesis Salem Center is also hosting a trick or treating event on Halloween night where residents will hand out candy to visiting children.