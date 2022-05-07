CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For Mother’s Day weekend, Pet Supplies Plus in Clarksburg is hosting an event to celebrate all the dog moms out there.

Moms can bring their fur babies in for a paw print activity, puppuccinos, selfie station, and two treat giveaways. While it is a ‘dog moms’ event, all moms are welcome to bring in the pets that make them a mom.

“All moms are important whether you have furry kids, human kids, scaley kids, feathery kids, at the end of the day we’re all parenting in some way, training, feeding, taking care of pets. So we definitely, we cater to the pet moms around here, so we want them to have a good time and not be lost in the mothers day hussle and bussle,”said Megan Odell, Pet Supplies Plus’ Store Team Leader.

The Mother’s Day event starts at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 7 and 8 at Pet Supplies Plus in Clarksburg.