DOH warns drivers of lane shift on Route 24

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways wants to let Harrison County drivers know about a recent lane shift on Meadowbrook Road.

The partial lane closure is between Winters Hollow and Custer Hollow Road along County Route 24. This is due to a possible mine subsidence and will remain indefinitely.

The eastbound lane around mile marker 4.35 is shifted slightly to the right. The DOH is also advising all motorists using this route to use caution when traveling along this road in the future.

12News will have further updates on this situation as they become available.

