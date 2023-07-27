CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Board of Education will be holding a karate demonstration on Saturday at its green space.

The demonstration is to showcase the new “Dometrich Karate Exhibit,” which tells the history of Clarksburg native, William Joseph Dometrich, including his multiple careers and karate journey before passing away in March of 2012.

William Joseph Dometrich and his three careers. (Courtesy: Clarksburg History Museum)

After becoming a third-degree black belt overseas, Dometrich started a karate class at the Fairmont State College, and while the class did not last for long, he opened a dojo in Clarksburg, which is still in existence today. After meeting his wife, Barbara Ellen Webster Dometrich, she also began training to eventually earn the rank of a black belt in not just karate but also in Iaido. She also earned a brown belt in Kendo.

Both William and Barbara Dometrich have been featured in Magazine articles over the course of their lives. While William Dometrich is no longer alive to spread his history and knowledge, the Clarksburg History Museum plans to do so with the new exhibit. His wife continues to run the United States Chito-kai with the help of the dedicated students of the Honbu (headquarters) dojo and the other schools in the organization.

If interested in attending the demonstration done by the Bridgeport Civic Center’s branch of the United States Chito-kai on Saturday, the event will begin at 1 p.m.

However, if you cannot make it out to the demonstration and want to learn about the Dometrich Karate Exhibit, the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.