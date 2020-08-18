Dominion Energy donates $25,000 to help those struggling to pay utility bills

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Dominion Energy recently announced a donation to a nonprofit to help community members pay for necessities.

The company has donated $25,000 to the Dollar Energy Fund, a nonprofit organization that is supporting households by providing grants that will go towards utility bills.

To be eligible, customers must have made a sincere effort in making payments of at least $100 on gas and electric bills in the past three months, but have an outstanding balance on the account of at least $100, or an outstanding balance on a water bill of at least $50.

Grants will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. A full list of qualifications and guidelines can be found online here.

