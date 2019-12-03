Dominion Energy donates to Survivor Tree Project

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dominion Energy presented a check to help with phase two of the Survivor Tree Memorial Project Tuesday.

The Survivor Tree, which is located in downtown Clarksburg, is from a seedling of a pear tree which was destroyed near ground zero in New York City on 9/11.

“This project is important to Dominion Energy because its part of giving back to the community,” said Dominion Energy External Affairs representative Christine Mitchell. “We like to give in the areas of vitality, human needs, education and environmental stewardship so this particular Survivor Tree Project really fit that bill extremely well.”

Phase two of the project will cost $50,000 and dominion officials said that it will help residents remember the lives lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“Phase two is a little more expensive project because we want to erect life size statues of a policeman, a fire fighter and an EMS worker; all first responders who lost their lives that day,” said Clarksburg City Council Jim Malfregot.

Those who are interested in making a donation to this project can contact the city of Clarksburg’s Finance Department at (304) 624-1638.