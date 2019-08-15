Breaking News
Dominion Energy employees showcase diverse sets of talent and skill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Employees with Dominion Energy had a chance to mingle and learn more about each other during a special diversity event Thursday afternoon.

Dominion Energy’s diversity and inclusion team hosted the event at its White Oaks location, called “Froyo and Doodads,” showcasing employees’ diverse interests and talents.

Employees stopped by different booths featuring photography, crafts, and other homemade goods created by employees.

“Who we are outside of work is part of what makes our workplace so diverse,” Dominion Energy spokesperson Samantha Norris said. “Dominion Energy believes that we are greater by the uniqueness and our strengths when we come together and today is a fun way to celebrate and highlight some of our diverse talents at Dominion Energy.”

In addition to the break from their regular work day, employees at Dominion were treated to frozen yogurt courtesy of the Charles Pointe Sweet Frog location.

