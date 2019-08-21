Dominion Energy focuses annual safety day on school safety

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County schools are soon to be back in session, so Dominion Energy geared its annual safety day toward school safety on Wednesday.

Vendors and local emergency response officials were on site to help instruct employees about things to look out for to make going back to school seamless for students and parents.

The carnival-themed event featured booths and games designed to raise safety awareness.

“We’re all a family, and each one of us have a family, whether we have our own kids, our grandkids, we all have a family we want to take care of and we’re involved in our community in every way possible,” area safety team chairperson Jessica Iquinto said.

Dominion Energy representatives say nearly 50 children came out at noon to meet and greet with law enforcement and FBI officials.