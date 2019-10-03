Dominion Energy holds diversity and inclusion event for employees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Dominion Energy’s diversity and inclusion team held an event today to highlight diversity within the company.

Dominion Energy Transmissions, spent the day allowing employees to learn about the eight different employee resource groups within the company. ERG’s, as they’re called, are made up of groups such as veterans or women, which can be joined by anyone, with the goal of giving all employees of all types, a place where they feel welcomed.

“The real purpose of today, is that we want to make sure that we are attracting diverse employees to our workplace and then once they arrive here that they feel welcome,” Norris. “That’s really the important message of today.”

After the training session, employees went outside to participate in a karaoke contest as well as a “sauce cook-off” competition between several teams, with the best sauce chosen by employees and a “blind taste test” chosen by a panel of judges.