Dominion Energy hosts veterans recognition luncheon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Brandon Rumbaugh was injured in 2012 after stepping on an explosive device while serving in Afghanistan. He now shares his story with others to emphasize positive thinking and appreciation for life’s opportunities.

“I lost both my legs, but there’s men and women who have done far greater things than I have and that’s what we need to remember, that’s what we need to think about. The men and women that have gone above and beyond for our country,” said Rumbaugh.

Rumbaugh spoke to local veterans from all branches of the military and their families on Friday at the Dominon Energy recognition luncheon about how important it is to move forward and to be thankful for the things that they have. Dominion energy aims to support veterans and to give them the tools they need to be successful.

“We’re so proud of them and we want to make sure that we appreciate what they went through, the sacrifices that they made, and that they have every support they need in order to have a happy life here as a civilian,” said Dominion Energy spokesperson Samantha Norris.

Events like these remind the community to remember just how much servicemen and women sacrifice for our country.

“9/11 wasn’t that long ago, even though we know we’re coming up on 20 years here soon, it wasn’t that long ago, and we need people to understand the message and how important it is to have not only a strong military, but also to have a strong country behind that military,” said Rumbaugh.

Dominion Energy organizes events to support veterans throughout the year.