Dominion Energy offers assistance with utility bills during the winter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The winter can be a tough time for some customers in terms of utility bills due to using more heat appliances.

Dominion Energy is offering assistance by partnering with the West Virginia DHHR through several programs for qualifying customers.

Budget billing makes natural gas bill the same price each month regardless of use and flexible payment plans make payments more manageable.

“This past week in our region, we saw very frigid winter temperatures. We understand that as customers increase their home heating, that it also increases their monthly utility bills. We’re sensitive to that and we want to work with our customers to create a plan that can keep their homes warm and safe throughout the holiday season,” said Samantha Norris with Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy also encourages customers to save on energy bills by lowering thermostats and and switching to lower water temperatures when washing clothes.