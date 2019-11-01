Dominion Energy signs statement to support local veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Dominion Energy signed a statement of support Friday morning to help local veterans.

The statement is in support of the Dominion Energy’s veterans employee resource group and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

This is part of an effort to maintain support for veterans by encouraging employers to act as advocates for them.

“Dominion Energy believes in hiring a diverse workplace. To do that, we feel like the veterans in our community offer a great skill set to make our employee base stronger and more reliable,” said spokesperson Samantha Norris.

Dominion Energy has not signed a statement of support prior to this since 2007. Signing days were held in several states across the country.