Dominion hosts annual golf outing for area organizations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Dominion Energy teamed up with the American Cancer Society to tackle cancer Monday.

The energy company hosted its annual golf outing at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.

The yearly event brings in thousands of dollars to support community groups around North Central West Virginia.

The American Cancer Society also was raising awareness with other events at holes on the course throughout the day.

“This evening we will be providing donations to 15 area nonprofits, so about $200,000 will be given away this evening to support local community causes that are providing the basic needs in our community,” said Dominion representative Samantha Norris.

It’s the 24th year Dominion has held the event to support its community.