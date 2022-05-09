CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A United Technical Center teacher is being recognized for his work in the classroom.

Doug Sands has been recognized with the Outstanding Industry Educator Award by the West Virginia Manufacturers Association.

Machinery at United Technical Center (WBOY Image)

Sands teaches machine tool technology and industrial robotics at United Technical Center.

“It’s quite an honor. You know, something you don’t really, you don’t teach to find awards. They kind of have a tendency to find you. It’s just kind of gratifying to know that what you’re doing is being noticed. It’s a neat thing. Very humbling,” said Sands.

Sands will receive $500 for his classroom as well as a wooden plaque and gift basket for his award.