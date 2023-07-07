CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg hosted the latest of its annual First Friday events in the downtown area on Friday.

Events on the itinerary included:

Artisan Market on Main Street

A bicycle parade

Lawn games at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library

Ice cream social at Clarksburg Baptist Church

2nd Annual Ritzy Lunch Hot Dog Eating Contest

Live Music

Antique bicycle display from the Clarksburg History Museum

“We constantly are tweaking it to make it better every month and we try and get something different every month, so we are not repeating the same thing all the time, different vendors, different food trucks,” said Georgette Griffith, the Director and Supervisor of the Weavers Gallery.

Representatives of Clarksburg’s First Fridays encouraged the community to view the works of art at the gallery and stroll along Main Street taking in all the other events going on.