Drifter Doughnuts holds ribbon cutting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new food truck will be hitting the roads of north central West Virginia after holding their ribbon cutting on Friday in Clarksburg.

Several key members of the community were present for the ribbon cutting. Drifter Doughnuts sells mini doughnuts topped with a variety of flavors.

Pictures show customers what donuts are available, and what they look like

The owners of the truck got the idea from their own love of doughnuts and wanting to bring “beach-style” doughnuts to the Mountain State.

“The community support has been overwhelming, and it’s way more than we could have ever expected. Everybody has been so positive and supportive of us. From the community members to the citizens themselves, to the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and the businesses we’ve been working with–everyone’s been so supportive,” said Rochelle Chalmers, owner of Drifter Doughnuts.

The food truck plans to be at several events of the next few weeks, including the Home Depot in Bridgeport on Saturday at 9 a.m. and the Food Truck Festival at Jackson Square at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

To check out where Drifter Doughnuts is, you can visit their Facebook page here.