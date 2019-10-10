Drone Camp held in Harrison County

SALEM, W.Va. – Lewis County students were given the opportunity to learn about science, technology and math on Thursday as Salem University hosted day two of its Drone Camp in Harrison County.

Students spent the day building their own drones while troubleshooting problems along the way. Administrators said the students leave camp taking home more than just a handmade drone.

“We wanted the students to learn what a university is. We have taken them around to show them different departments to see what the opportunities are and secondly at the same time STEM is one of the areas we are trying to address because there are very few students who are going into science and technology education,” said Program Chair of Computer Science/Information Technology Dr. Javaid Syed.

Syed said the drone camp shows the students many different future careers involving the use of drones.

Day one of the camp was held Wednesday.