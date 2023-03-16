Whether you are a recreational or professional drone flyer, you must check with local authorities to see if you need to register with the FAA.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A drone class is beginning in April that will teach first responders how they can use remote-controlled drones to assist with public safety, according to a release on Wednesday from Bridgeport Emergency Management.

The classes run from April 24 to 28 and will total 40 hours of training which will include hands-on training with real-life scenarios. The classes run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pre-registration is required. Once the class is concluded students will be prepared to take the Part 107 Remote Pilot Exam, which is required by the FAA to fly drones commercially.

The class is created in partnership with Public Safety UAS, LLC, a company that specializes in training first responders in drone usage. The company said on its website that classes will teach law enforcement officers, fire service workers and emergency management how to use UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) for things like mapping and crash reconstruction, learning structure layouts and various indoor drone operations.

The first three days will be in a classroom setting, but the fourth and fifth days will be dedicated to basic flight training and simulated emergency situations. The release also says that all hands-on training will be done with aircraft that are the same or similar to aircraft that are used in the field.

Students can register by contacting David Young by calling 336-601-7578 or by email at david@publicsafetyuas.net. The fee is $400 per student, and the classes will be held at 164 W. Main St. in Bridgeport.