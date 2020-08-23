Drone technology continues to advance by allowing contactless delivery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Pandemic drones are being piloted in some areas of the country and overseas, but drone technology continues to make advancements to help keep the world safe from spread of viruses.

Draganfly is the oldest drone manufacturer in the United States and was selected to globally integrate breakthrough health diagnosis technology immediately onto autonomous camera’s and specialized drones to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) and future health emergencies.

These sort of technology growth has now lead to delivery drones. These are being utilized for specific deliveries to help people stay safe, and receive various packages. Some examples are the following:

Prescription delivery to homes, or nursing home facilities

Contactless package drop-offs

Send blood samples for efficiency when receiving results

Especially in the midst of the pandemic, CEO of Dragonfly Cameron Chell, said people are worried about their safety more than ever.

This technology is all being created to collect the most data as possible to help even the curve. For delivery drones, those are made to eliminate the one way to become infected; contact with others.

“It does certainly tie all together. If we think about it, pharmaceutical deliveries into these elderly communities, you know that’s a very very good use for these cases, for what drones are doing,” said CEO of Dragonfly Cameron Chell. “I think drones are being more widely accepted because the younger generation has never not known about drones. Now, we can start to use them to benefit the world, especially right now when real time data is the only thing that can help us truly fight this virus.”

