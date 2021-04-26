Duff Street UMC hosts rummage sale for good cause

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Duff Street United Methodist Church is holding its annual rummage sale, and the proceeds are going to a good cause.

The Duff Street Church and the Duff Street Relay for Life teamed up to put on the rummage sale.

Items you can purchase include furniture, children’s clothes, books, shoes and more.

The event also had a bake sale and concession stand for folks to enjoy. All proceeds from the sale go to the church and to the Relay for Life.

“Duff Street, the Church, has had rummage sales for a long time. But, we started about 5 years ago. People were giving us furniture and a lot of big things. And, we thought it was also a good way to raise a lot of money.” Paige Moccia, Duff Street Relay for Life

The rummage sale continues all week from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.