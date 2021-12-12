Duff Street United Methodist Church host family fun event with live nativity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Duff Street United Methodist Church in Clarksburg hosted ‘A Night in Bethlehem’ on in the church parking lot Sunday Night.

Officials with Duff Street United Methodist Church said the night of events is their continued efforts of our outreach in the community. The event was a family fun event with crafts, treats, a bazaar, and even a live nativity.

“We just wanted to bring some hope here to the Stealey community and the City of Clarksburg, and just provide a way for everybody in the community to come out and enjoy and see a reason for the season, the birth of Jesus Christ” said Rob Murphy, Director of Children Youth Ministry’s at Duff Street United Methodist Church.

Several tents were set up to put those in attendance in the atmosphere or being in Bethlehem providing workstations for the bazaar that offered wood working and ornament making to name a few.

“We like to reach out definitely here at Duff Street and the thing is just bringing Christ to the community. You know, it’s not just within these walls, it’s going out to people letting them know that we are here. We are here to help, we are here to show compassion and love to our neighbors and our community,” Murphy said.

Officials with Duff Street United Methodist Church said they are there to give anyone who needs it a little bit of hope and lend a hand.