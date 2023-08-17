ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County next month.

The West Virginia State Police announced that the checkpoint will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. the next morning on W.Va. Route 58. The checkpoint will be set up at the underpass of Interstate 79 between Anmoore and Bridgeport, according to the release.

By law, the date and location of sobriety checkpoints in West Virginia must be released to the public in advance. Although West Virginia rules for DUI checkpoints say that stops must be brief, unless a violation is expected, people who want to avoid the checkpoint can Philippi Pike into Clarksburg or Route 58 into Bridgeport and then take U.S. Route 50 the other side of I-79.

Several other sobriety checkpoints were scheduled for north central West Virginia in August, including one in Preston County that is planned for this weekend on Aug. 25.