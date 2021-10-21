DUI simulator comes to Robert C. Byrd High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students at Robert C. Byrd High School got a chance to see what it’s like to drive drunk thanks to a DUI simulator.

The simulator is part of a collaboration between several different national and state-level organizations.

Drivers education students at RCB took the pretend car for a spin as the blood alcohol content increased, making maneuvering the simulator more difficult as time went on.

A student driving the simulator has crashed the “car” and is rolling down a hill in the snowy mountains.

Officials with the simulator said that hands-on experience helps students learn better.

“It’s one thing to read about it. It’s one thing to watch a video. It’s one thing to see a commercial. But, everybody, for the most part, learns better hands-on. And this is really the only legal, safe, alternative to do that,” Dan Pickens, Coordinator for the DUI simulator.

“I just learned that it’s just not a good idea to be under the influence and drive because it would not end up great,” said Tavi Fazzini, a sophomore at RCB taking driver’s education.

The simulator will be at Wirt County High School on Friday.