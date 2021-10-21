DUI simulator comes to Robert C. Byrd High School

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students at Robert C. Byrd High School got a chance to see what it’s like to drive drunk thanks to a DUI simulator.

The simulator is part of a collaboration between several different national and state-level organizations.

Drivers education students at RCB took the pretend car for a spin as the blood alcohol content increased, making maneuvering the simulator more difficult as time went on.

A student driving the simulator has crashed the “car” and is rolling down a hill in the snowy mountains.

Officials with the simulator said that hands-on experience helps students learn better.

“It’s one thing to read about it. It’s one thing to watch a video. It’s one thing to see a commercial. But, everybody, for the most part, learns better hands-on. And this is really the only legal, safe, alternative to do that,” Dan Pickens, Coordinator for the DUI simulator.

“I just learned that it’s just not a good idea to be under the influence and drive because it would not end up great,” said Tavi Fazzini, a sophomore at RCB taking driver’s education.

The simulator will be at Wirt County High School on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories