SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lincoln High School students who are of driving age learned about the dangers of drinking and driving with virtual reality on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration set up a DUI simulator at the school to teach about the dangers associated with drinking and driving, as well as distracted driving.

This simulator puts students in the driver’s seat and allows them to experience what it’s like driving under the influence while in a controlled environment.

“Their reactions are amazing; you can see the light switch come on at times when they realize that it is much more difficult and it is a little bit more dangerous than they probably believed before they sit down in the seat,” said Dan Pickens, DUI Simulator Program Coordinator.

Ever since 2010, The DUI simulator training travels to every high school around the state yearly and hopes that the experience students have can save a life one day.

Additionally, the annual “No School Spirits” PSA contest encourages high school students to submit a video or essay addressing the dangers of drinking and driving or underage alcohol use.

The winning video or essay can win prizes from $1,000 to $5,000 for school equipment or programs, and the winning school will be part of a Public Service Announcement that will air statewide.

To participate in the PSA a completed packet must be mailed, posted to YouTube, or emailed to the WVABCA by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

If you want more information about the “No School Spirits” PSA, click here. To learn more about the DUI simulator, click here.

The DUI simulator training is sponsored by West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, State Farm and the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association.