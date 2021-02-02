Dyer Insurance Group announces merger forming Blue Ridge Risk Partners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Dyer Insurance Group announced that it has merged with Jim Lively Insurance that is headquarter in Oak Hill, also merging with Keller Stonebraker Insurance of Hagerstown, Maryland.

The agencies have begun co-branding phase that includes Blue Ridge Risk Partners and the respective founding agency names. Over time, the legacy names will phase out and the company will be known solely as Blue Ridge Risk Partners. The agency will offer the same quality insurance policies for personal and commercial insurance to name a few.

“The merger, the partnership came out of a desire to improve the opportunities for our employees going forward. And to continue to innovate and strengthen the value proposition that we provide to our clients,” said Adam Dyer, Chief Insurance and Acquisitions Officer and West Virginia President of Blue Ridge Risk Partners.

The company said they will continue to focus on expansion through additional strategic partnerships focusing on adding value to their clients’ insurance and risk management programs.

“Our agency has been in business for six generations. While we are humbled by that legacy, we also understand that insurance is very competitive and ever evolving industry. This partnership was formed out the desire to be the best, to lead, innovate, and continue to improve the way we serve our clients and the communities we do business in,” said Dyer “Joining forces with other successful and regarded agencies that share similar legacies, values, and vision will ensure that we have the resources needed to continue delivering at the highest level for our clients now and into the future.”

There are 19 offices in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland licensed to do business in 36 states, the decision to form Blue Ridge Risk Partners was made to enhance the value propositions for the agency’s clients.

“I think four our area, what we like to pride ourselves on is service and the Dyer Group has been around for over 125 years. So, we like to say in a small town when you are around that long you’ve been doing something correct,” said Josh Zontek, Chief Strategy officer of Dyer Group.

Blue Ridge Risk Partners said they are able to provide industry leading products and services through a proactive risk management approach to tailoring insurance programs.