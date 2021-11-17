East of Chicago Pizza bringing second location to Harrison County

East of Chicago Pizza is opening a second location in Harrison County, with the newest location in downtown Bridgeport. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – East of Chicago Pizza is adding a second location in Harrison County.

The pizzeria will have a new location in downtown Bridgeport, across from the Benedum Civic Center and will offer all of the same items as the current Shinnston location, plus new pastas and jalapenos poppers.

The owner of the two locations, Jeffrey Chalfant, grew up in the Bridgeport area and said he wanted to bring his business back to his hometown.

Brian Mayle, the general manager for the future Bridgeport location, called the opening “exciting,.”

Mayle has experience working in pizza shops before and is happy to bring his expertise to East of Chicago Pizza. “I’ve been there for quite a while, working there about 15 years. So, I know the area and a lot of the people pretty well,” Mayle said.

The Bridgeport location is hoping to open by mid-January, as Mayle is waiting on a few more parts for the new restaurant.